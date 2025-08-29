Maruti Suzuki teases LED tail lamps of its upcoming Creta rival SUV. Here's all we know…

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its newest SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta in India. While the carmaker has not revealed much about this upcoming SUV, it has confirmed that it will be launched in the Indian market on September 3rd. Recently, the carmaker has also unveiled a teaser of the SUV, showcasing a full LED tail lamp.

What does the teaser reveal?

The tail lamp design showcases a 3d look along with a sleek brake lamp. The brake lamp is flanked by the turn indicators. The shape of the tail lamp at first glance resembles that of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, but a much more stylish version of it at that.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 300 km 300 km ₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.84 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.58 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 kWh 35 kWh 421 km 421 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VinFast VF3 210 km 210 km ₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 60 lakh pre-owned car sales milestone since 2001

Why is another Maruti Suzuki SUV needed?

The upcoming SUV by the Indian carmaker is an effort towards expanding its market share in the country in the mass market SUV segment. This new SUV is expected to be based on the current Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. However, it would most likely be positioned between the Grand Vitara and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in Maruti's portfolio. Multiple news reports point towards signs that the new SUV from the carmaker will be sold through its Arena dealerships. This means that Maruti Suzuki is aiming to bring in a product appealing to a much wider audience. It is also looking to beat the Hyundai Creta in sales with this move.

Also Read : Lithium import risk may weigh in EV battery cell manufacturing: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

What will be under the hood of this new model?

Since Maruti Suzuki has multiple powertrains that it is already producing for other products, it will be utilising the same on this new SUV. The powertrains that you could expect on this new offering include a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can push out up to 101 bhp peak power and 139 Nm of maximum torque. Apart from this, they also have a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. Also, just like the Grand Vitara, the new SUV is likely to be available with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. With this multiple-powertrain strategy, the new SUV will also look to attract a larger number of consumers with variable fuel preferences.

What else should you know?

Maruti Suzuki recently announced the production of Lithium-ion batteries at its India plant. The carmaker may quite possibly use these homemade batteries for the hybrid powertrains of the new SUV alongside the Grand Vitara. This will help bring the pricing of the SUV lower than its rivals.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: