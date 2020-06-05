Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced it had sold 106,443 cars which were factory-fitted with CNG kits in fiscal year 2019-20. This is the highest number of CNG vehicles sold by the company in a single fiscal year.

The country's largest car maker informed in a press statement that it has witnessed a 15.5% CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years with the last fiscal year proving to be the best so far. “The growth of CNG vehicles complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government’s vision by strengthening and expanding its CNG product portfolio. We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility."

Maruti offers factory-fitted CNG kits in a number of its passenger and commercial vehicles, including Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry. The company's S-CNG technology is equipped with Dual Interdependent ECU with Intelligent Injection System that promises consistent peformance coupled with high fuel efficiency across terrains.

A number of OEMs have been selling factory-fitted CNG kits over the past several years. Delhi and NCR forms the bulk of market for these vehicles which offer lower running cost when compared to petrol models. The added benefit of company warranty on the kits ensures peace of mind.