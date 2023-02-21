HT Auto
Maruti says it's working on all kinds of technologies to reduce carbon footprint

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said that it will continue its work on all kinds of technologies in order to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute towards the environment's betterment. The auto major, in a regulatory filing, said that it will focus on local manufacturing to achieve its goals. The automaker added that its work on carbon reduction will be good for the environment, for the customer, and for Make-in-India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 10:16 AM
File photo of Maruti Suzuki logo
In the investors' presentation, Maruti Suzuki noted that multiple technologies would be required towards decarbonisation of the Indian auto sector. The total carbon reduction of the fleet will depend upon not just the carbon reduction of each technology, but also on the volume of vehicles each technology can generate.

The automaker said that each technology will have its own carbon reduction potential, cost implication, need for infrastructure, localization potential and customer pull across different vehicle segments.

The company took pride in informing that it has the least amount of fleet carbon emissions among all car manufacturers in India. It listed out the initiatives taken up to set up the EV ecosystem in the country, informing that Suzuki has set up India's first Li-ion cell and battery manufacturing plant in a joint venture with Toshiba and Denso (TDSG).

A second manufacturing facility for Li-ion batteries is being set up with an additional investment of 7,300 crore by Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corporation.

In a separate development, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been upgraded with new safety features. It now gets Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard. The brand has also new dual-tone colour schemes. There is Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with Black Roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with a Black roof and Dignity Brown with Black Roof.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 10:11 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki
