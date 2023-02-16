This electric SUV is heavily influenced by Suzuki Jimny

Published Feb 16, 2023

Slated to launch in May 2023, the Chinese SUV comes with closely identical design and dimensional footprint as Suzuki Jimny

The EV comes with a three-door layout and some significant styling elements that are distinctive from Suzuki JImny

The major different with Suzuki Jimny lies on he powertrain front, as the Suzuki SUV is available in ICE variant only

Jimny has been a popular SUV around the world for quite some time

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Jimny five-door at the Auto Expo 2023

The SUV was first showcased in India in three-door avatar at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki is currently manufacturing Jimny in India for the export markets

The SUV is expected to launch in India in the coming months

Upon launch, this will be the automaker's flagship model in India
