Slated to launch in May 2023, the Chinese SUV comes with closely identical design and dimensional footprint as Suzuki Jimny
The EV comes with a three-door layout and some significant styling elements that are distinctive from Suzuki JImny
The major different with Suzuki Jimny lies on he powertrain front, as the Suzuki SUV is available in ICE variant only
Jimny has been a popular SUV around the world for quite some time
Maruti Suzuki introduced the Jimny five-door at the Auto Expo 2023
The SUV was first showcased in India in three-door avatar at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti Suzuki is currently manufacturing Jimny in India for the export markets
The SUV is expected to launch in India in the coming months
Upon launch, this will be the automaker's flagship model in India