Man crushed to death as stunt on tractor goes wrong; incident caught on cam

A man in Punjab's Gurdaspur district lost his life on Saturday while performing a stunt on a moving tractor during the course of a rural sports fair in the area. Sukhmandeep Singh was reportedly trying to get on to the tractor while the vehicle was on its two rear wheels.

In what is yet another stark reminder of why stunts - even when well rehearsed - can go horribly wrong, 29-year-old Sukhmandeep attempted to climb on to the tractor which was propped on its two rear wheels and with its engine revving. According to local police officials, he slipped and fell into a muddy patch below before being run over by the tractor. The entire incident was captured on tape by spectators in the area.

It is reported that Sukhmandeep was rushed to the hospital immediately but that he succumbed to his injuries there.

Stunts performed using vehicles of any kind, even those under careful supervision, can be extremely risky and may cause serious injuries or even death in the worst of cases. While movies often tend to glorify such acts and influence youngsters to replicate the scenes in real life, it is best to avoid such acts entirely.

