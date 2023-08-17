Watch: Man performs stunt on moving car's roof in Noida, fined 26k

We often see people performing dangerous stunts that not only put their own lives in jeopardy but ensure trouble for other fellow drivers as well. Such an incident took place in Noida when a man was spotted performing stunts on the roof of a running car. The video posted on social media reveals a man lying on the roof of a moving white Maruti Suzuki Swift that has a Delhi registration plate. The car is seen manoeuvring through a crowded road, as the driver kept overtaking other vehicles around it in a rash driving manner.

After taking cognizance of the video, Noida police on Wednesday slapped a fine of ₹26,000 on the owner of the Swift on which the man was seen performing the stunt, reported Hindustan Times. The report suggests that the incident took place in Noida's Sector 18 area, one of the busiest zone of the city, on Tuesday night.

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 26000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/rWERrY3NCT — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) August 16, 2023

After the video went viral on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Noida police shared a picture of charging the owner of the particular vehicle with an e-challan of ₹26,000. “Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules for e-challan (fine Rs. 26000/-) as per rules. Traffic Helpline No.- 9971009001," the Noida Traffic Police wrote on its official X handle.

This is not the only such incident that took place in the national capital region in recent times. In a similar incident last week, Noida police slapped a fine of ₹23,500 against a car owner after a video went viral showing two men climbing atop a moving vehicle. The police said that an e-challan was generated through the integrated security and traffic management system after the car came on the police's radar.

