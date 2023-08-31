Jeep stunt with child on bonnet in Kerala, man held for reckless driving

A viral video of stunt on moving vehicle has landed the driver in police custody in Kerala during Onam celebrations. The video, shared through social media, shows a red open-top Willys Jeep being driven by a group of people with a child sitting on the bonnet. One of the passerby shot a video of the stunt and shared it on social media, which led police to swing into action after netizens raised concerns over road safety. The father of the child, who also owns the vehicle, was reportedly present in the Jeep when the incident took place.

According to the police, the Jeep was driven with a six-year old child sitting on the bonnet through a busy road near Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the state on August 29 during Onam celebrations. Seeing the video, the police registered a case against the driver and the owner of the vehicle on Tuesday. Reports say, the father of the child was also present in the vehicle when the incident took place.

Police identified both the driver and the owner with the help of the vehicle's registration number. The driver has been arrested and is in custody with charges slapped against him for reckless driving and other traffic rules. The police said, “The case was registered under IPC 279 (rash driving) and Motor Vehicle Act Section 184 (dangerous driving). He was taken into custody, and his arrest was recorded."

Reckless driving or rash driving, along with stunts on cars and two-wheelers have seen a rise in recent years. More such cases are being reported thanks to commuters who raise the issue through videos and images shot through their smartphones. Earlier this month, a man in Noida was was slapped with a fine of ₹26,000 for performing stunt on top of a moving car. Earlier this year, a YouTube influencer was also arrested for celebrating his birthday on top of a moving car along with a group of other friends performing car stunts on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

According to the Indian Penal Code, rash driving which can lead to harm of others on the road attract punishment of either six months in prison or a penalty of ₹1,000, or both. Motor Vehicle Act Section 184 deals with similar traffic violations. If anyone is found driving over the speed limits causing danger to other commuters, the person will have to pay a fine of ₹1000. These punishments can get more severe in case of repeat offenders and can also lead to cancellation of driving licences.

