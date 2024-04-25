Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon goes electric with G580 

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its first all-electric version of the G-Wagon.

Mercedes-Benz has retained all the design characterstics of the original G Wagon.

Just like the original G-Wagon, the electric version also comes with a body on frame chassis. 

Also retained is the combination of independent front suspension with double wishbones and newly developed rigid rear axle

The high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the ladder frame ensures a low centre of gravity. 

The battery pack has a usable capacity of 116 kWh and can deliver a WLTP-claimed range of 473 km

The G580 produces 580 bhp and 1,164 Nm.

The G580 will be offered in two variants - Standard and Edition One

The G580's top speed is limited to 180 kmph while it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds
