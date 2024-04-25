Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon goes electric with G580 

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its first all-electric version of the G-Wagon.
Mercedes-Benz has retained all the design characterstics of the original G Wagon.
Just like the original G-Wagon, the electric version also comes with a body on frame chassis.
Also retained is the combination of independent front suspension with double wishbones and newly developed rigid rear axle
The high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the ladder frame ensures a low centre of gravity.
The battery pack has a usable capacity of 116 kWh and can deliver a WLTP-claimed range of 473 km
The G580 produces 580 bhp and 1,164 Nm.
The G580 will be offered in two variants - Standard and Edition One
The G580's top speed is limited to 180 kmph while it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds