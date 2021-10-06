Lug Nut Challenge on TikTok is too risky to handle: What is it

Ever thought about what would happen if you loosen the lug nuts of your car and drive off? The social media platform TikTok often comes up with different types of challenges. The latest one becoming viral is ‘Lug Nut Challenge’, encouraging people to loosen the lug nuts on bystanders’ cars for fun without the vehicle owner knowing that.

It might be fun for many, but could be gravely dangerous for the vehicle owners.

Loosening the lug nuts on a random car and then filming the aftermath to post on the app is simply too risky. It can cause death or serious injuries to people.

Such an act is not only extremely dangerous, but such acts are also illegal. In many places, such kinds of activities fall under the category of tampering with a vehicle. This can result in jail time for the convict or paying the owner for damages of the vehicle. Also, this can result in charges like attempt to murder or serious injuries as well, which are very serious offences.

Carscoops reports that a driver in Massachusetts was already a victim of this challenge. The vehicle's wheel fell off while moving. Reports suggest that young people are participating in this dangerous challenge. In recent times, there has been a spike in lug nut related towing incidents in many cities of the US, reveals a report. The situation has become so alarming in many cities across the US, that drivers are being encouraged to stay alert and check their vehicle's lug nuts before start driving.

When a lug nut is loosened, the tyres are most likely to come off and if the car is being driven on a highway at high speed, things could turn really bad in no time.

This is not the first time a challenge emerged on TikTok has caused trouble for the motorists. Just a few years back, #KikiDoYouLoveMe challenge became viral around the world and caused several accidents around the world. It encouraged people to get down from a moving car and dance and again get in.