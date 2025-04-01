JSW MG Motor sells 5,500 units in March, up by 9% year-over-year

JSW MG Motor India announced sales of 5,500 units for March 2025, reflecting a 9 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase from March 2024, when it sold 5,050 units. It’s important to note that this number represents the wholesale data.

MG EVs make up 85% of overall sales

The company's electric vehicle lineup which includes the Comet, ZS EV and Windsor constituted over 85 per cent of MG's total sales in March. This figure indicates an increased adoption of electric vehicles from the carmaker's portfolio. In February, the EV lineup constituted a total of 78 per cent of MG's total sales.

Particularly noteworthy is the MG Windsor, recognised as India's top-selling electric vehicle, which achieved record sales in March, further underlining its growing popularity among Indian consumers.

MG also revealed that it temporarily reduced production at its Halol facility in Gujarat in February to make modifications ahead of the launch of new models and to increase the capacity of the Windsor to meet the growing demand. February also saw MG re-jig the Astor lineup, bringing the electric sunroof to lower variants while discontinuing the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. It also launched the Comet Blackstorm Edition last month to entice buyers with the blacked-out livery on its entry-level offering. In March, the carmaker announced the MY2025 of the Comet EV with added features.

More EV models lined up for launch

JSW MG Motor India is now gearing up to introduce two new offerings in the coming months. The MG Cyberster electric roadster and M9 Limousine will be sold via the brand’s new and premium ‘MG Select’ dealerships. The automaker recently announced that it will have 14 MG Select outlets operational across 13 cities in the coming months in the first phase of expansion. Pre-bookings for both offerings have commenced from February 1, 2025.

MG Motor also plans to bring the Majestor premium SUV later in the year to the market. The new MG Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster in the brand’s lineup and will take on offerings like the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and more. It will also lock horns against the compact luxury SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW.

