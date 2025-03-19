2025 MG Comet EV launched with new features. Check them out

JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 Comet EV in the Indian market. The compact electric vehicle now comes with a rear parking camera, power folding outside rearview mirrors, leatherette seats and a 4-speaker audio system. The company offers a battery warranty of 8 years or 1 lakh 20 thousand km.

MG has also added Electronic Stability Control and an electronic parking brake. There is also a creep mode on offer so the car starts moving as soon as the driver takes his or her foot off the brake. Earlier, the driver would have to tap the accelerator to make the Comet EV move.

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition only comes with cosmetic changes over the standard model.

MG Comet EV also gets a special e-Shield which comes with 3 years or 1 lakh km warranty + 3 years road-side assistance + 3 free labour services + 8 years or 1.2 lakh km warranty on battery pack. The 2025 Comet EV will be offered in five variants - variants—Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. There is also a Blackstorm Edition on offer which has a booking amount of ₹11,000.

The Excite and Excite FC variants now come equipped with a rear parking camera and power-folding outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs). The Exclusive and Exclusive FC variants are upgraded with leatherette seats and a 4-speaker audio system, elevating the in-cabin experience for a more premium feel. Fast Charging variants are powered by a 17.4 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed driving range of up to 230 km on a single charge.

The price of the MG Comet EV starts at ₹7 lakh and goes up to ₹9.81 lakh. With the battery rental program, the prices start at ₹4.99 lakh and go up to ₹7.80 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Rakesh Sen, Head - Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, "MG Comet EV’s innovative design and user-friendly features have made it a preferred choice among city dwellers seeking practical mobility solution for daily commute. The increasing acceptance of the Comet EV corresponds to the impressive 29% growth in sales in CY’24 compared to CY’23. The MG Comet EV 2025 highlights our dedication to meeting evolving consumer needs."

