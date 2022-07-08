Jeep Meridian to show off off-road skills, invites enthusiasts to participate

Jeep Meridian may offer a fairly upmarket cabin but when it comes to tackling off-road challenges, the latest SUV from the Americans continues to stay true to the brand's rich 4x4 heritage. Launched in May at a shade under ₹30 lakh (ex showroom) for the base variant, the Jeep Meridian offers some extremely capable off-road skills and Jeep India is now inviting enthusiasts to an off-road track in Gururgram to experience the SUV's capabilities off the beaten path.

Jeep Meridian full price structure Limited MT FWD ₹ 29.90 lakh Limited (O) MT FWD ₹ 32.40 lakh Limited 9AT FWD ₹ 31.80 lakh Limited (O) 9AT FWD ₹ 34.30 lakh Limited (O) 9AT 4x4 ₹ 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory prices)

Jeep India, in a press statement, informed it is organizing an experiential drive at Gurugram's Off-Road Adventure Zone on July 9 and July 10 - Saturday and Sunday - for enthusiasts as well as prospective customers. The drives would be organized between 10 am and 6 pm. The company further informs that the specially designed off-road track will consist of natural obstacles that will demonstrate Meridian's traction control, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, water wading capacity, articulation and off-roading capabilities in a natural setting.

Meridian offers a capable off-road experience in its AWD version.

Powered by a 2.0-litre MultiJet turbocharged diesel engine which is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed automatic transmission unit, the Meridian is underlining its ‘go-anywhere’ credentials to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. Based on the same platform as the reasonably successful Compass, Meridian gets a premium cabin with features such as a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

In terms of dimensions, Meridian may not have the mammoth road presence of some of its rivals but still looks like a dominant SUV. It measures 4,679 mm in length, is 1,858 mm wide and stands 1,698 mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 203 mm.

Jeep Meridian dimensions (in mm) Meridian Fortuner Length 4,769 4,795 Width 1,858 1,855 Height 1,698 1,835 Ground clearance 203 225

Meridian does also benefit from a very appealing exterior design language which is primarily highlighted by the trademark seven-slate grille with LED head light and LED DRLs on either side.

