Jack Miller Joins Pramac Racing, Leaves Red Bull KTM for 2025 MotoGP Season

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM
Australian rider Jack Miller announced his return to Pramac Racing for the 2025 season, partnering with Miguel Oliveira. After a challenging stint wit
Jack Miller
Miller will join Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira on the new-look team, which is switching from Ducati machines to Yamaha after the 2024 season.
Jack Miller
Miller will join Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira on the new-look team, which is switching from Ducati machines to Yamaha after the 2024 season.

Australian rider Jack Miller will leave the Red Bull KTM team and return to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team announced on Thursday, effectively confirming the grid for the 2025 season with all 22 riders now announced.

Miller will join Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira on the new-look team, which is switching from Ducati machines to Yamaha after the 2024 season.

An experienced campaigner in the premier class, Miller previously raced for Honda and Ducati before making the switch to KTM in 2023. He also raced for Pramac Racing from 2018-2020.

"I feel like I still have some unfinished business here and I wasn't ready to pack up my bat and ball and go home," Miller told reporters ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"I'm extremely grateful to Yamaha for this opportunity and I really look forward to seeing what things are going to happen in the future."

After finishing in the top five in the riders' standings with the factory Ducati team in 2021 and 2022, Miller has struggled with the KTM in the past two seasons, going without a race win and finishing on the podium only once.

Meanwhile, MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta has impressed in KTM's satellite team, with the 20-year-old Spaniard -- sixth in the standings this season -- getting promoted to the factory team in 2025.

The Pramac Racing team, who were using Desmosedici GP24 bikes this season -- the same as the factory Ducati team -- will have the factory 2025 YZR-M1 bike as well as full factory support.

"With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha," said Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing.

"His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond. Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can."

Pramac Racing's current rider lineup are set to depart at the end of the season with championship contender Jorge Martin moving to Aprilia and Franco Morbidelli joining the VR46 Racing team.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST
TAGS: moto gp

