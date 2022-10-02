HT Auto
Is Mercedes-Benz planning to turn India into an export hub? Know here

A deal between India and the EU can convert the former into an export spot for Mercedes-Benz.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Oct 2022, 11:25 AM
Mercedes-Benz has locked its eyes on India as the German luxury automaker is constantly in the process of amping its sales game up in the domestic market. Mercedes launched its much-awaited electric vehicle, the EQS 580 on September 30 at a price of 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The EV sure does have notable highlights but one of the significant ones is that the luxury electric sedan will be manufactured at Mercedes's manufacturing facility at Chakan near Pune. The India plant is the only one outside Germany where the premium brand will be manufacturing the EQS 580 EV.

Something to be proud of. But, wait until you hear this. Mercedes-Benz is also aiming to turn India into one of its export hubs. And a comprehensive trade deal between India and the European Union (EU) has the potential to make the country into one. This deal will help Mercedes to manufacture more vehicles in India.

(Also read | Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range

In June, India and the EU restarted talks for a free trade agreement and both parties aim to reach a conclusion by the end of 2023. These talks were started in 2007 and reached a stagnant point in 2013 due to a lack of progress on issues such as the EU's demand for greater access to the Indian markets for its vehicles. “A trade deal that puts India in a competitive situation or gives it an advantage over other markets where Mercedes produces cars would ‘definitely help’," Mercedes India CEO Martin Schwenk was quoted in a Reuters report.

(Also read | This stunning Mercedes-Benz car has no name, just a virtual showcar )

With the recent launch of the Mercedes EQS 580 EV, Schwenk added that at this point the brand is focusing on building the capability and depending on how the demand develops, it will increase the numbers. “To produce a model in one location would require an annual volume of 150,000 to 200,000 cars," he added. Mercedes-Benz is the country's largest luxury carmaker. The company sold about 11,242 units last year.

 

 

 

