This stunning Mercedes-Benz car has no name, just a virtual showcar

The Mercedes-Benz virtual showcar concept cannot be driven, but it offers League of Legends experience through MBUX system.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 09:52 AM
Mercedes-Benz virtual showcar doesn't have a physical presence.
Carmakers often make concept cars just to showcase their technological prowess and design skill, not for production. As a technologically advanced luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has done that several times. The latest on the list is the virtual showcar, which comes with an eye-catching visual appearance, but cannot be driven at all. It is not meant for production as well, as the German car marquee hints. Instead, it offers the experience of the League of Legends through Mercedes-Benz's MBUX system. A quick glance at the Mercedes-Benz virtual show car gives a vibe like it has been developed for a video game.

(Also Read: F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance breaks cover with hybrid powertrain)

This one comes as the first all-digital and all-virtual car from Mercedes-Benz created as part of the digital trifecta surrounding the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The carmaker also claims to have developed this virtual showcar as part of its partnership with Riot Games, the company behind the League of Legends game series.

Mercedes-Benz previously created the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept nearly ten years ago, which could be digitally driven in Gran Turismo 6. The automaker later built a real-world version of the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept. However, there is no such plan for the automaker regarding the virtual show car. This would remain as a digital show car only.

The digital show car doesn't have a traditional set of wheels. Instead, it comes with digital representations of wheels at the corners flowing into the main body. At the centre, there is a single bubble meant for the passengers.

Speaking about the car concept, Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener said that it merges real automotive design with animated design. This is possible without any limits when done virtually, claims Wagener.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz luxury car
