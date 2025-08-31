NHAI signs agreement to launch India's first multi-lane free-flow tolling system

Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has signed an agreement with ICICI Bank to implement the country's first comprehensive Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Choryasi Fee Plaza in Gujarat on NH 48. This will be the country's first comprehensive multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) tolling system. This system claims to provide a seamless and barrier-free tolling experience to the national highway users.

ANI has reported that the landmark agreement was signed in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and senior officials from NHAI, IHMCL, and ICICI Bank at the NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi. It marks a major step towards barrier-free tolling, which aims to enable seamless electronic toll collection through FASTag. Choryasi Fee Plaza in Gujarat will serve as the first barrier-free toll plaza in the country. Additionally, an agreement was signed with ICICI Bank for the implementation of MLFF at Gharaunda Fee Plaza in Haryana, located on NH 44.

This move comes as NHAI plans to roll out Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based tolling at approximately 25 national highway fee plazas during the current financial year (FY26). The process of identifying such fee plazas for implementation is presently underway.

Speaking on the occasion, NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, said that this agreement to implement the Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system marks a significant milestone in the evolution and modernisation of tolling in India. "By leveraging technology, it will establish the foundation for a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly tolling ecosystem, aligned with our vision of technology-driven transformation in National Highway operations and will pave the way for its adoption nationwide," he added.

What is MLFF?

The Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF) tolling is a barrier-free tolling system that enables transactions through the reading of FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) by high-performance RFID Readers and ANPR cameras. It enables seamless toll collection without stopping vehicles at fee plazas, thus reducing congestion and travel time, leading to enhanced fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. The implementation of MLFF is aimed at contributing to improving toll revenue collection and creating a smarter, faster, and more efficient national highway network across the country.

