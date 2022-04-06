India records most number of deaths due to road accidents, says Gadkari

India tops the world in terms of the number of persons killed in road accidents, said the union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. He raised concern over road accidents while speaking in the Rajya Sabha. The minister said that based on the latest issue of the World Road Statistics (WRS) 2018, brought out by the International Road Federation, India ranks in the third position per the number of accidents. Also, he said that India ranks number one in terms of the number of persons killed. Also, India at third position in terms of persons injured in road accidents, Gadkari added.

He further said that the percentage of fatalities involving road users between 18 to 45 years stood at 69.80 per cent for the year 2020. India is among the top countries when it comes to road accidents. Every year, the country witnesses lakhs of road accidents, with a majority of them involving two-wheelers. These road accidents result in a huge number of deaths, critical injuries or paralysis.

Several reasons are attributed to these accidents. While many accidents are caused by various traffic rule violations, some of them are caused due to technical faults of the vehicles. Some road accidents even take place due to bad road conditions and fault in road design as well.

In an attempt to reduce the number of road accidents and related fatalities, the Indian government has been focusing on the implementation of various stringent measures. The government has already introduced a revised motor vehicle act that imposes stricter punitive measures for traffic rule violations. Also, the government is focusing on increasing awareness among motorists.

