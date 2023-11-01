HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News To Curb Road Accidents In India, International Road Federation Wants Gst Removed On Helmets

To curb accidents, International Road Federation wants GST removed on helmets

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

To reduce number of road accident fatalities where two-wheeler riders are found not wearing helmets, a proposal has been put forward to slash Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the safety gear to encourage its use. The International Road Federation (IRF) expressed concerns over rising number of deaths of two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. The agency now wants GST on helmets completely removed. Currently, helmet prices include GST of 18 per cent in India.

Two-wheeler road accident helmet
International Road Federations seeks GST on helmets removed to allow more two-wheeler riders buy the safety gear and reduce number of road accident fatalities in India. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
Two-wheeler road accident helmet
International Road Federations seeks GST on helmets removed to allow more two-wheeler riders buy the safety gear and reduce number of road accident fatalities in India. (File photo)

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) released a report on road accidents in India in 2022. The report says that India has witnessed more than 4.61 lakh road accidents last year, in which over 1.68 lakh people lost their lives. Out of the overall number of fatalities, around 50,029 people were riding two-wheelers without helmets. More than 70 per cent of them were riders.

Usage of helmets is often scarce in a country where two-wheelers sell more than four wheelers. Despite having stringent law against riding without helmets, people are found violating the traffic rule on a daily basis, even in big cities. It has been seen that most two-wheeler riders prefer to purchase helmets that are cheaper in quality and are not adequate in case of an accident. KK Kapila, President at IRF, said, “IRF strongly recommends that there should be no GST on helmets. This will help in making standard helmets more affordable for the masses and discourage them from buying helmets of substandard quality."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 34.99 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
₹ 28.57 - 31 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹ 56,940 - 66,121**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.40 - 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,310 - 67,405**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

According to Section 129 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets. Violating this traffic rule will attract fine of up to 1,000 in Delhi. It could also lead to cancellation of driving licence for three months.

Delhi sees several cases of riders without helmet. According to Delhi Police data, more than one lakh challans were issued to two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets within the first four months this year. The number of violators between January and April 2023 is greater than the overall number of challans issued in the national capital last year.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: road accidents helmets road safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
Portronics Clamp M3 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.