This is the ultimate off-roader from Yamaha

Yamaha has updated the Tenere 700 for 2024 model year.
The motorcycle gets new features but there are no mechanical changes.
It now comes with LED turn indicators
There is a new 5-inch colour TFT screen that gets two colour themes.
There is a modern one while the other one is traditional one.
The instrument cluster also comes with Yamaha Y-Connect Smartphone Connectivity
There are three ABS modes on offer.
The motorcycle also comes prewired for the installation of Yamaha's accessory Quick Shifter.
There are no changes to the engine.