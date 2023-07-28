2024 Yamaha Tenere unveiled with new TFT screen

HT Auto
Yamaha has updated the Tenere adventure tourer for the 2024 model year. The motorcycle now comes equipped with new features and small cosmetic changes but there are no changes to the engine department. Yamaha is currently working on launching its high-end motorcycles in the Indian market. Unfortunately, the brand still has no plans to bring the Tenere to India.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM
Yamaha has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Tenere 700.

For 2024, the adventure tourer gets a new instrument cluster. This might be the biggest update that the motorcycle gets. It is now a 5-inch TFT full-colour display that gets two themes. The first theme is a modern looking one while the second one gets more of an analogue theme. It also features Yamaha's Y-Connect smartphone Bluetooth connectivity. The rider can see text and call notifications on the motorcycle's TFT screen. Apart from this, the application can track and record key motorcycle ride data within the app, including distance covered, fuel consumption, top speed and much more, as well as monitor and notify the rider of the motorcycle's technical issues.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 bookings open unofficially at dealerships

Then there is the quickshifter which now comes prewired. However, the consumer still needs to opt in for it during the purchase. The 2024 Tenere also comes with three modes for the Anti-lock braking system. In the first one, the ABS is fully activated on both wheels, in the second mode, ABS works only on the front wheel, this can be considered as an off-road ABS mode. Then there is mode three, in this, the ABS is switched off on both wheels. Needless to say, this is only for professionals.

The last update to the Tenere is the addition of LED turn indicators. Apart from this, there are no cosmetic changes. The motorcycle is still offered in Team Yamaha Blue and Shadow Grey.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Tenere 700 Adventure tourer off roader

