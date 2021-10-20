Hyundai teams up with BTS to start social media challenge on carbon neutrality

Hyundai has announced two social media challenges with its global brand ambassador BTS at its forefront. These challenges have been conceptualised to raise awareness about the importance of carbon neutrality.

These challenges are part of the company's recently launched ‘Expecting Generation One’ campaign and will present an opportunity for the younger generation to take part in the global movement to reduce carbon footprints and achieve carbon neutrality.

One will have to create content on various social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts to spread the messages of inculcating environment-friendly behaviours to achieve the goal.

Thomas Schemera, global chief marketing officer and head of customer experience division at Hyundai stated that millennials and Gen Z will help to play key roles in creating a carbon-neutral society so that future generations can thrive. “So, we’ve enlisted BTS and social media influencers to create synergy around this important cause," he added.

The challenges will constitute two parts. One will have a dance challenge, #Move4Gen1, where the steps will be demonstrated by BTS. The choreography will feature a ‘+’ that represents already generated carbon emissions and a ‘-’ that will represent reduced carbon emissions. This will lead to a ‘0’ that will show net-zero carbon emissions to achieve carbon neutrality, stated the automaker.

In the second challenge called the #Pass2Gen1 challenge, participants will share messages about what they want to pass on to Generation One, the first generation to live in a carbon-neutral era. BTS will begin the relay with clean water, blue sky, and starlight and following which social media users will be given the chance to share the legacy they would like to leave behind as a responsible present generation.

Hyundai launched the ‘Expecting Generation One’ global campaign earlier this month to reinforce its declaration to achieve net-zero carbon in its products and global operations by 2045 through clean mobility, next-generation platforms and green energy.