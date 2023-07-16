Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car becomes part of 500 homes in India

The feat has been achieved since launch five months ago
Hyundai Ioniq 5 went on sale at the 2023 Auto Expo in January
The locally assembled EV arrived at introductory price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
This pricing was valid for the first 500 customers
A total of 500 units were allocated for Indian market this year
Ioniq 5 is based on the E-GMP platform, shared with the Kia EV6
The interior offers dual screens with plenty of head and legroom
The India-spec model gets a 72.6 kWh battery pack
The unit claims a range of 631 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge