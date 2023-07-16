Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car becomes part of 500 homes in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 16, 2023

The feat has been achieved since launch five months ago

 Hyundai Ioniq 5 went on sale at the 2023 Auto Expo in January

The locally assembled EV arrived at introductory price of 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

This pricing was valid for the first 500 customers

 Check product page

A total of 500 units were allocated for Indian market this year

Ioniq 5 is based on the E-GMP platform, shared with the Kia EV6

The interior offers dual screens with plenty of head and legroom

The India-spec model gets a 72.6 kWh battery pack

The unit claims a range of 631 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge 
For detailed report...
Click Here