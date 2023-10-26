In battle vs TikTok challenge, Hyundai launches anti-theft clinics for owners

Hyundai has launched a series of anti-theft clinics for owners of its vehicles in the US in order to help them protect their cars against possible instances of theft. This comes in the backdrop of a viral TikTok challenge that showed how Hyundai and Kia cars without engine immobiliser could be stolen.

Hyundai and Kia have been under fire in the US after so-called tutorial videos of how their cars minus engine immobilisers can be stolen went viral on the social media site. While almost all of the newer car models from the Koreans come with engine immobilisers, older vehicles were often targeted and the video even prompted many to try and steal the vehicles. Instances of Hyundai and Kia cars being stolen have reportedly gone up in many US cities in recent times.

While Hyundai is working on a software update to ensure that such instances are negated, the company has also now started anti-theft software installation clinics in the country. "Our customers are the top priority and we encourage all eligible Hyundai owners and lessees to take advantage of the free software upgrade to help protect their vehicle," said David VandeLinde, vice president of after-sales, Hyundai Motor America. “We are committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products, all of which are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements."

The clinics are scheduled to be held in New York City, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Paul and Rochester through till November 17.

Hyundai and Kia have been in the center of a raging storm and have been accused of turning a blind eye on the issue, a charge both car brands have vehemently denied. Both Hyundai and Kia have also been sued over the matter, although the brands maintain that even the vehicles that do not feature engine immobiliser are otherwise complaint with federal anti-theft requirements. It is argued that engine immobilisers are not federally mandated. Dealers are now asking owners of vulnerable vehicles to install steering locks and are even ready to reimburse them for the device.

Some of the affected vehicles include Accent manufactured between 2018 and 2022, Elantra (2017 to 2022), Kona (2018 to 2022), Palisade (2020 to 2021), Santa Fe (2013 to 2022) and Venue (2020 to 2021).

First Published Date: