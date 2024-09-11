2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched: Which variant offers what features

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with a wide range of updates across exterio and inside the cabin, packs a plethora of fresh features enhancing

Hyundai Alcazar facelift was launched in India earlier this week, at an introductory starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing of the updated iteration of Alcazar goes up to ₹21.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated iteration of Hyundai Creta sibling three-row SUV competes the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and the MG Hector Plus. The updated Hyunai Alcazar is available in four variants, which are - Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

The newly launched Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes adopting the design philosophy of the Creta, which is contrary to the trend in the auto industry where usually the lower-end products borrow design and features from their bigger siblings. Available in nine different exterior colour options, which are - Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Atlas White with a black roof, Titan Grey Matte, and Robust Emerald Matte.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift continues with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift version. The Alcazar is available with engine choices of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol mill generates 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque, while the diesel engine pumps out 114 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Available in six and seven-seater layout options, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift gets three transmission choices, which are a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Here is a comprehensive look at the variant wise feature list of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift.