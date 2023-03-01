HT Auto
Hyundai India reports cumulative sales of 57,851 units in February

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported that its domestic sales for the month of February stood at 47,001 units, seeing an uptick of 6.7% as against 44,050 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Exports last month were 10,850 units, witnessing a 19.1% rise as compared to 9,109 units in February of 2022. Cumulative sales last month stood at 57,851 units as against 53,159 units in the year-ago period, seeing a rise of 8.8%.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, launched earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023, is the second electric offering from the automaker in India.
The price of Ioniq 5 stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.95 lakh.
The automaker informs the electric car has already received over 650 bookings and deliveries will begin in March.
The vehicle is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
The electric car is powered by a PMS motor which is mounted on the rear axle. It comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack and promises range up to 631 km.
It generates a power output of 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.
The interior comes with 12.3-inch dual screens with Hyundai's latest interface. 
Features such as Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system along with dual-zone climate control are available. 
The electric car also offers ventilated seats.
Hyundai shares the other accessories used in the interior come from sustainable materials.
The company attributed the sales momentum to the positive response received by the newly launched models such as Ioniq 5, Tucson, Grand i10 Nios and Aura. Additionally, the Creta has also been building on its legacy and it recently registered sales of 8.3 lakh units since inception. “The overall sales numbers are showing a positive trend across segments and we are delighted to witness the trust of our beloved customers for Hyundai cars in India," said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta becomes India's most popular car: Study

In a separate development, Hyundai is gearing up to launch the new generation Verna in the country this month. The compact sedan, which rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia, will officially hit the roads on March 21. In its new avatar, the new Hyundai Verna will be offered with several changes. Leaked images on social media suggest the design of the Verna has been tweaked heavily. Hyundai had earlier teased the upcoming sedan with new set of headlights, DRL and taillight unit.

The new Hyundai Verna will be offered in four variants, and will be powered by a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine, which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that is currently available on several Hyundai vehicles will be carried forward. It produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. Hyundai is also expected to add ADAS functionality in Verna besides other new features.

