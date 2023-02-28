HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Creta And Bajaj Pulsar Are India's Most Popular Car And Bike: Study

Hyundai Creta and Bajaj Pulsar are India's most popular car and bike: Study

Hyundai Creta SUV and Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle have emerged as the most popular among buyers in the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in India. According to a study by Droom, an auto e-commerce platform, SUVs rule the list of most preferred cars in the country. Among two-wheelers, motorcycles are more popular among buyers than scooters. Bajaj Pulsar leads the pack which also includes some of its key rivals. The study included all the ICE models that are currently sold in India, including the luxury car segment. However, it has not released similar data on the electric vehicle segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 08:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Creta and Bajaj Pulsar have been rated as India's most popular car and motorcycle by a study by auto e-commerce giant Droom.
Hyundai Creta and Bajaj Pulsar have been rated as India's most popular car and motorcycle by a study by auto e-commerce giant Droom.
Hyundai Creta and Bajaj Pulsar have been rated as India's most popular car and motorcycle by a study by auto e-commerce giant Droom.
Hyundai Creta and Bajaj Pulsar have been rated as India's most popular car and motorcycle by a study by auto e-commerce giant Droom.

Droom's annual 'India Automobile Ecommerce Report' for 2022 shows the dominance of Korean SUVs last year. While Hyundai Creta topped the list, it was followed by its Korean sibling Kia Seltos in the second place. Among the other SUVs that became favourite among buyers last year were the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Among the bigger cars like MPV or large SUVs, Toyota's Innova Crysta and Fortuner shared the honours.

Mercedes Benz, which is the leader in the luxury vehicle segment in India, saw its E-Class become the most popular model. Among other luxury cars that became popular among buyers were Jeep Compass, Mercedes Benz C Class and BMW5 Series.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
1353 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Maestro Edge 110 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 110
110.9 cc
₹62,750 - 72,150 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto has more models than the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp. Bajaj Pulsar was rated as the most favourite by the study. It was followed by other motorcycles like Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Pulsar NS, TVS Apache RTR, and Honda CB Shine. In the luxury segment, Royal Enfield Interceptor was the most popular model, followed by the likes of Harley Davidson Street 750 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

The study also says that vehicles with automatic gearbox are increasingly becoming more popular among buyers. Since 2015, the share of automatic vehicles has grown from 23 per cent to 33 per cent last year. The study claims the rise of automatic gearbox has been due to ‘convenience and higher fuel efficiency’.

The study also says that EV penetration in India is stagnant at one per cent of total vehicle sales. Even diesel cars are also losing popularity, especially after the new 10-year cap on all diesel cars to reduce pollution. The study says diesel vehicle share has dropped to 53 per cent last year from 60 per cent in 2021.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 08:41 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor Creta Bajaj Auto Pulsar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Dashcam
Installing a dashcam in your car is easy
2023_Hyundai_Verna_1676887083569
Get ready for these car launches in March
File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

A glimpse of the interior of the EV prototype shows a yoke-shaped steering wheel and head-up display being used by the K-Pop star.
Sony-Honda Afeela EV features in music video starring virtual K-Pop star
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India

Latest News

BMW Neue Klasse may get hydrogen fuel cell tech. Details here
BMW Neue Klasse may get hydrogen fuel cell tech. Details here
Hyundai i10 facelift with ADAS, along with N-Line version, makes debut
Hyundai i10 facelift with ADAS, along with N-Line version, makes debut
Hyundai Creta and Bajaj Pulsar are India's most popular car and bike: Study
Hyundai Creta and Bajaj Pulsar are India's most popular car and bike: Study
Ouch! Ferrari head says Teslas are for those who are aloof about brand
Ouch! Ferrari head says Teslas are for those who are aloof about brand
Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback makes its way to India
Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback makes its way to India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city