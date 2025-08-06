Hyundai India eyes rural growth, EV push and 26 new models by 2030

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is intensifying its rural commitment, premium ambitions, and manufacturing expansion to retain its momentum in the Indian automotive market. According to the company's annual report for FY 2024-25, it will employ a multi-pronged strategy for the next stage of growth by combining volume, value and future-led mobility.

Beyond the luxury segment, HMIL is implementing a full-fledged strategy to strengthen its presence in the overall market.

Deepening Rural Market Penetration

Hyundai has seen one of its greatest growth engines in recently expanding its rural presence. Its rural penetration jumped from 19.4 per cent in FY 2023-24 to 20.9 per cent in FY 2024-25. This increase is not just incremental but also strategic—rural India is now a significant consumer of alternate fuel vehicles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Staria 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Verna 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.07 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 27 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Specifically, rural market sales of CNG vehicles jumped 33 per cent year-on-year, and the proportion of rural sales of CNG vehicles rose from 12 per cent to 15 per cent. These statistics indicate an unmistakable rural mobility pattern shift, wherein running expenses and affordability are dictating consumer behavior. Hyundai has also adjusted product offerings correspondingly to ensure the availability of CNG in its major models that resonate with price-sensitive but aspirational rural consumers.

Hyundai's rural penetration jumped from 19.4 per cent in FY 2023-24 to 20.9 per cent in FY 2024-25.

Genesis: Hyundai’s premium ambition

As it consolidates its mass-market foothold, Hyundai also appears to be eyeing a brazen foray into the luxury segment. The automaker has confirmed it is strategically considering launching Genesis, its global luxury brand, in India. The plan is to "redefine luxury through innovation, design, and differentiated experiences," targeting a new generation of luxury buyers in India. If introduced, Genesis will enter a competitive space dominated by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and others—but could benefit from Hyundai’s established brand equity and after-sales network.

Also Read : Hyundai planning to bring Genesis luxury brand to India

Manufacturing boost and new model pipeline

To help fuel its increasing ambitions, HMIL will start production at its Talegaon facility in FY 2025-26, increasing overall production capacity by up to 2.5 lakh units each year. Along with its Chennai plant, this increases Hyundai towards the 1 million units/year production mark.

Hyundai has aggressive launch schedule from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 consisting of 26 new or refreshed models, of which 6 models are electric vehicles (EVs) and 20 are internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

The company has aggressive launch schedule from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 consisting of 26 new or refreshed models, of which 6 models are electric vehicles (EVs) and 20 are internal combustion engine (ICE) models. This demonstrates Hyundai's commitment dual-track strategy to meet mainstream and future-ready segments.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

Commitment to sustainability

Hyundai Motor India is not just interested in market share but is also keenly interested in sustainable manufacturing. The company has an ambitious vision of becoming carbon neutral by 2045. In displaying a commitment to sustainability, HMIL has made several new announcements to contribute to a remarkable 41.8 per cent reduction in Scope I and II emissions during FY 2024-25, not releasing into the atmosphere more than 75,282 tons of CO2 in the last three years.

The addition of 100 per cent LNG exclusively has also contributed by reducing CO2 emissions by 5,170 tonnes each year. As of March 2025, the company reported a renewable energy mix of 88 per cent and had also incorporated a 10 MW rooftop solar power plant. HMIL's sustainability journey continues as it has made group captive agreements for 75 MW of solar and 43 MW of wind power to fulfill its RE100 target of 2025.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: