HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hyundai India Eyes Rural Growth, Ev Push And 26 New Models By 2030

Hyundai India eyes rural growth, EV push and 26 new models by 2030

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2025, 17:42 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Beyond the luxury segment, HMIL is implementing a full-fledged strategy to strengthen its presence in the overall market.

Hyundai
According to the company's annual report for FY 2024-25, it will employ a multi-pronged strategy for the next stage of growth by combining volume, value and future-led mobility.
Hyundai
According to the company's annual report for FY 2024-25, it will employ a multi-pronged strategy for the next stage of growth by combining volume, value and future-led mobility.
Get Launch Updates on
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 arrow icon
Notify me

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is intensifying its rural commitment, premium ambitions, and manufacturing expansion to retain its momentum in the Indian automotive market. According to the company's annual report for FY 2024-25, it will employ a multi-pronged strategy for the next stage of growth by combining volume, value and future-led mobility.

Deepening Rural Market Penetration

Hyundai has seen one of its greatest growth engines in recently expanding its rural presence. Its rural penetration jumped from 19.4 per cent in FY 2023-24 to 20.9 per cent in FY 2024-25. This increase is not just incremental but also strategic—rural India is now a significant consumer of alternate fuel vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 27 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Specifically, rural market sales of CNG vehicles jumped 33 per cent year-on-year, and the proportion of rural sales of CNG vehicles rose from 12 per cent to 15 per cent. These statistics indicate an unmistakable rural mobility pattern shift, wherein running expenses and affordability are dictating consumer behavior. Hyundai has also adjusted product offerings correspondingly to ensure the availability of CNG in its major models that resonate with price-sensitive but aspirational rural consumers.

Hyundai
Hyundai's rural penetration jumped from 19.4 per cent in FY 2023-24 to 20.9 per cent in FY 2024-25.
Hyundai
Hyundai's rural penetration jumped from 19.4 per cent in FY 2023-24 to 20.9 per cent in FY 2024-25.

Genesis: Hyundai’s premium ambition

As it consolidates its mass-market foothold, Hyundai also appears to be eyeing a brazen foray into the luxury segment. The automaker has confirmed it is strategically considering launching Genesis, its global luxury brand, in India. The plan is to "redefine luxury through innovation, design, and differentiated experiences," targeting a new generation of luxury buyers in India. If introduced, Genesis will enter a competitive space dominated by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and others—but could benefit from Hyundai’s established brand equity and after-sales network.

Also Read : Hyundai planning to bring Genesis luxury brand to India

Manufacturing boost and new model pipeline

To help fuel its increasing ambitions, HMIL will start production at its Talegaon facility in FY 2025-26, increasing overall production capacity by up to 2.5 lakh units each year. Along with its Chennai plant, this increases Hyundai towards the 1 million units/year production mark.

Hyundai
Hyundai has aggressive launch schedule from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 consisting of 26 new or refreshed models, of which 6 models are electric vehicles (EVs) and 20 are internal combustion engine (ICE) models.
Hyundai
Hyundai has aggressive launch schedule from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 consisting of 26 new or refreshed models, of which 6 models are electric vehicles (EVs) and 20 are internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

The company has aggressive launch schedule from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 consisting of 26 new or refreshed models, of which 6 models are electric vehicles (EVs) and 20 are internal combustion engine (ICE) models. This demonstrates Hyundai's commitment dual-track strategy to meet mainstream and future-ready segments.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

Commitment to sustainability

Hyundai Motor India is not just interested in market share but is also keenly interested in sustainable manufacturing. The company has an ambitious vision of becoming carbon neutral by 2045. In displaying a commitment to sustainability, HMIL has made several new announcements to contribute to a remarkable 41.8 per cent reduction in Scope I and II emissions during FY 2024-25, not releasing into the atmosphere more than 75,282 tons of CO2 in the last three years.

The addition of 100 per cent LNG exclusively has also contributed by reducing CO2 emissions by 5,170 tonnes each year. As of March 2025, the company reported a renewable energy mix of 88 per cent and had also incorporated a 10 MW rooftop solar power plant. HMIL's sustainability journey continues as it has made group captive agreements for 75 MW of solar and 43 MW of wind power to fulfill its RE100 target of 2025.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2025, 17:42 pm IST
TAGS: hyundai electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.