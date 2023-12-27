Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that they are collaborating with Red Bull for the inaugural Red Bull Urban Downhill. It is a high-speed mountain biking event wherein athletes engage in a downhill adventure course with various obstacles and high jump ramps along the course. The event is set to take place in Aizwal, Mizoram, in March 2024.

Athlete Tomáš Slavík, a Red Bull athlete, will be participating in the Urban Downhill. He said, "I am thrilled to have been part of the first-of-its-kind urban downhill in Aizwal. Exploring challenging routes and breathtaking views during my time there was truly exhilarating. The content is tailor-made for the Indian audience, igniting the spirit of adventure and undoubtedly inspiring young bikers. I eagerly anticipate the response to this video."

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This association is the perfect amalgamation of Hyundai Motor India’s outdoorsy spirit with Red Bull’s energetic spirit. This partnership aligns with a common cohort that is enthusiastic, fun loving and outgoing. On a path to creating benchmarks with new age audience, I am confident that ‘Urban-Downhill’ will mark a new chapter in our exciting journey."

