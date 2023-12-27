Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that they are collaborating with Red Bull for the inaugural Red Bull Urban Downhill. It is a high-speed mountain biking event wherein athletes engage in a downhill adventure course with various obstacles and high jump ramps along the course. The event is set to take place in Aizwal, Mizoram, in March 2024.
Athlete Tomáš Slavík, a Red Bull athlete, will be participating in the Urban Downhill. He said, "I am thrilled to have been part of the first-of-its-kind urban downhill in Aizwal. Exploring challenging routes and breathtaking views during my time there was truly exhilarating. The content is tailor-made for the Indian audience, igniting the spirit of adventure and undoubtedly inspiring young bikers. I eagerly anticipate the response to this video."
Also Read : Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV spotted again ahead of launch. Check interiors
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This association is the perfect amalgamation of Hyundai Motor India’s outdoorsy spirit with Red Bull’s energetic spirit. This partnership aligns with a common cohort that is enthusiastic, fun loving and outgoing. On a path to creating benchmarks with new age audience, I am confident that ‘Urban-Downhill’ will mark a new chapter in our exciting journey."