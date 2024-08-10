Hoping to enjoy benefits of hybrid policy: Automobili Lamborghini

Italian super luxury automaker Automobili Lamborghini is looking forward to India's new hybrid vehicle policy to tap more growth opportunities in the country, a senior company official said on Friday.

The company, which on Friday launched the plug-in hybrid version of its flagship SUV Urus with prices starting at ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom) plans to bring its other hybrid models going forward as and when it launches those in the global markets.

"We believe that there is a big potential to grow here in India. We have also already seen with the introduction of Urus we had a big percentage growth. We believe that also in the next year we will see a similar trend," Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific Region Director, Francesco Scardaoni told PTI here on the sidelines of the launch of Urus SE.

The company had sold a record 103 units in 2023. In 2022, it had sold a record 92 units growing at 33 per cent from the previous year.

Sharing the company's product roadmap, he said, "We are introducing our fully hybridised product line. We will release in one week time (globally) the new Huracan successor, which will also be a hybrid. We believe that car will be a success for our Indian customers."

Scardaoni further said, "This is because we know that the (Indian) government is working on new policies for hybrids. We hope we can also enjoy the benefits of those policies on our cars. It is still work in progress. We believe this would be ideal for a brand like Lamborghini and have even more growth in India."

Bullish on the Indian market, he said Lamborghini's growth here is also related to the growth in India, which is the fastest-growing economy in the world.

The Urus SE has a twin-turbo 4.0 V8 that has been re-engineered to work in synergy with an electric powertrain. The four-wheel drive premium SUV can cover over 60 km on full-electric mode, the company said. The company will start delivering the vehicle in India by next year.

