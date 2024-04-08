Ather Halo smart helmets launched: Key features

Ather Energy has introduced the Halo smart helmets for its electric scooters
It is available in two versions, including an open-face unit
The price of the open-faec helmet, called Halo Bit, is ₹5,000
It comes with features like noise filtration, integrated audio input and USB charger
It also offers pairing with pillion helmet for communication, music sharing and more
Ather Halo is a more advanced smart helmet priced at ₹13,000 (introductory)
This is a closed-faced helmet with wireless charging capability
It comes with features like auto-wear detect, integrated music & call control and more
The helmets come integrated with Harman Kardon sound system