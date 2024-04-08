Ather Halo smart helmets launched: Key features

Auto Posted By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Published Apr 08, 2024

Ather Energy has introduced the Halo smart helmets for its electric scooters

It is available in two versions, including an open-face unit

The price of the open-faec helmet, called Halo Bit, is 5,000

It comes with features like noise filtration, integrated audio input and USB charger

It also offers pairing with pillion helmet for communication, music sharing and more

Ather Halo is a more advanced smart helmet priced at 13,000 (introductory)

This is a closed-faced helmet with wireless charging capability

It comes with features like auto-wear detect, integrated music & call control and more

The helmets come integrated with Harman Kardon sound system
