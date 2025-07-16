Hindustan Motors alleges WB govt seized closed plant unlawfully; state says unutilised land taken back

Hindustan Motors Ltd., the manufacturer of the once popular and iconic HM Ambassador, on Tuesday alleged that the West Bengal government has unlawfully taken possession of the company's plant in the Hooghly district without notice, despite the matter being pending in the Supreme Court. Responding to the accusation, the state government has said that it had taken back 395 acres of land in 2022 from the company as the land remained unutilised.

Hindustan Motors’ Uttarpara plant, where the iconic HM Ambassador cars were once manufactured, has been at the centre of a prolonged legal tussle with the state government over land rights and resumption issues. Responding to the allegation, a land official department official of the WB government has told PTI that the company was given ample opportunities to demonstrate its use, which it failed to do.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said that on July 11, around 11 AM, government officials, accompanied by land department authorities, police personnel and others, entered the company's premises and wrongfully seized its property, including documents, machinery, equipment, licensed weapons and even the customs warehouse. “The suo motu action taken by the concerned department of the Government of West Bengal, despite our Special Leave Petition pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, has caused considerable prejudice to our challenge," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Hindustan Motors has said that it has submitted a formal complaint and protest to the Special Secretary of the state Land and Land Reforms Department, both via email and in physical form, on July 11 and again on July 14. The company claimed that the state government earlier agreed not to take any coercive action regarding the Uttarpara premises until the Supreme Court hears the matter, which is listed for July 22. The company also expressed surprise over the state's sudden move despite these discussions.

Hindustan Motors’ Uttarpara plant, which was once home to the iconic Ambassador car, has been at the centre of a prolonged legal tussle with the state government over land rights and resumption issues. The OEM ceased production at the Uttarpara plant in West Bengal in May 2014, while the state government took back 395 acres given to the company by an order dated November 9, 2022. In Uttarpara, the homegrown automaker had around 720 acres, of which a land parcel of 314 acres was sold to Sriram group in 2009 at ₹285 crore for real estate development.

