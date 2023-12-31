Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's Eve

The Gurugram Police has issued a traffic advisory for citizens in the city on the occasion of New Year's Eve. The Gurugram Police has issued restrictions for the areas near MG Road, Sector 29 and Cyber Hub from 8 PM on 31st December 2023, till the conclusion of the New Year celebrations.

The Gurugram Police has issued an advisory for commuters on New Year's Eve advising them to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only. The advisory stated that parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicles parked on the road will be towed away by Gurugram Traffic Police. The advisory also noted that improperly parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted.

The advisory has listed a few designated parking zones for commuters where they can park their vehicles. These parking areas include Leisure Valley paved parking and Leisure Valley market at Sector 29, Leisure Valley unpaved parking opposite Westin Hotel, Cyber Hub parking, Huda Gymkhana parking and opposite Uber office at Sector 29, Machan parking and Huda ground parking etc.

Drunken driving is one of the major concerns for law enforcement officials during the New Year's Eve celebration every year. Several incidents of traffic rule violation are reported every year during this time and a majority of them are drunk driving. The Gurugram Police in its advisory has further said that there will be traffic personnel deployed at various points in Gurugram to check drunken driving. The advisory stated that the penalty for drunken driving as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act is ₹10,000 and the driving license of the violator is liable to be suspended for three months. It further advised the commuters not to drive vehicles in an intoxicated state for their safety.

In another social media post on its X handle, the Gurugram Police said that on New Year's Eve, drunk driving could lead the violators behind bars.

