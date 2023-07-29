Upcoming new car launches in August to watch out for

Published Jul 29, 2023

The month of August is all set to arrive and so will a host of cars waiting to be launched

Here’s a look at the new car launches to watch out for next month

New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC - The new GLC arrives on August 9. It's bigger and more luxurious sharing features with the C-Class with petrol & diesel engines

2023 Audi Q8 e-tron - The new Q8 e-tron will arrive with a host of upgrades including the feisty new styling, tech upgrades as well as bigger battery packs

Volvo C40 Recharge - Volvo Auto India will bring its second EV with the C40 Recharge. It is already garnering strong response. The electric SUV promises a range of 530 km

Tata Punch CNG - Tata Motors is expected to bring the Punch CNG in August. The micro SUV will get the twin-cylinder tech to take on the new Hyundai Exter

Toyota Rumion - Toyota could bring the new Rumion in August. The Toyota Rumion is the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is already on sale overseas

Citroen C3 Aircross - Citroen India will bring the C3 Aircross soon. The new compact SUV will be a 7-seater and take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the like

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition - Hyundai plans to bring attention back to the Creta amidst new launches with the new Adventure Edition for the festive season
Which new car launch are you waiting for? 
