Wrong-side driving, riding without helmet top traffic violations in Gurugram in 2024

Gurugram Police has collected more than ₹15 crore from challans issued for traffic rule violations in the city this year. The capital of Haryana witnessed a surge in traffic offences with more than 27 lakh people were penalised in the last 12 months. Overall, the traffic police in Gurugram issued challans worth ₹50 crore in the past 12 months, most of which will be collected through courts or through online payments.

Traffic rule violations like riding without helmets, wrong-side driving, lane changing, drunk driving and over-speeding topped the list of offences in Gurugram in 2024. More than 1.74 lakh challans were issued for wrong-side driving this year, a massive surge compared to only 40,254 issued in 2023. Drunk driving cases also increased in the city with 25,968 cases in 2024 compared to 5,452 cases last year. Traffic rule violations like over-speeding has also seen an increase compared to 2023. More than 17,122 people were issued challans this year compared to 3,266 in 2023. Riding without helmets was the most common traffic rule violation by two-wheeler riders last year.

In 2024, Gurugram Police initiated major drive in an effort to curb illegal lane changing. Till December 28, more than 60,000 people have been fined for this traffic offence. In 2023, there were 30,029 such cases. Nearly 1.50 lakh people were also fined in 2024 for wrong parking, which has seen a marginal decrease since 2023. However, traffic violations like illegal use of black tints on vehicles rose to 10,967 this year, up from 2,082 in 2023.

Gurugram Police said it managed to reduce cases of road accidents in the city by 13 per cent in the last 12 months. However, curbing some of the major traffic offences remain a challenge. Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Gurugram, said, “Enforcement against major issues that had caused accidents and other problems in the past was intensified, leading to a sharp rise in violations like wrong-side driving and lane changing."

Gurugram Traffic Police issues advisory for New Year's eve

The Gurugram Police has made elaborate arrangements to keep traffic violations during New Year celebrations in check. It will deploy over 80 traffic police personnel at various checkpoints across Gurugram. There will be strict checking on traffic offences like drunk driving on New Year's eve. Vij has warned that those who will be found violating drunk driving rules will have to face action under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

