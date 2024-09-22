HT Auto
General Motors plans layoffs of two-thirds of workers at Kansas factory

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2024, 08:11 AM
  • General Motors' workforce reduction will begin for 1,695 workers in November 2024, when production of the Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan ends.
General Motors' workforce reduction will begin for 1,695 workers in November 2024, when production of the Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan ends. (REUTERS)
General Motors' workforce reduction will begin for 1,695 workers in November 2024, when production of the Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan ends.

General Motors Co. said it will temporarily lay off two-thirds of the workers at its Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas as it prepares the facility to begin production of the next Chevrolet Bolt model.

“GM is investing approximately $390 million in our Fairfax Assembly Plant to add production of the new Chevrolet Bolt EV," GM said in a statement. “To facilitate the installation of new tooling, employees will be placed on a temporary layoff until production resumes in mid-2025."

Cuts will begin for 1,695 workers in November, when production of the Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan ends, said Automotive News, which first reported the layoffs.

The automaker will roll out a new generation of its Chevy Bolt next year. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said in a report that they expect the budget-friendly model could help boost GM’s overall electric-vehicle output.

The Fairfax plant currently builds Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4 models. It employees about 2,275 workers, according to its website. Detroit-based GM employs roughly 163,000 people worldwide.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2024, 08:11 AM IST
TAGS: GM General Motors auto industry

