Warivo Motors Smarty

Warivo Motors Smarty starting price is Rs. 74,300 in India. Warivo Motors Smarty is available in 1 variant and
74,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Warivo Motors Smarty Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.2 kWh
Max Speed90 kmph
Range70 km
Charging time5-8 Hrs.
View all Smarty specs and features

About Warivo Motors Smarty

Latest Update

    0.65 Lakhs
    Warivo Motors Smarty Variants & Price

    Warivo Motors Smarty price starts at ₹ 74,300 .

    STD
    74,300*
    90 Kmph
    70 Km
    Get On Road Price
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Warivo Motors Smarty Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity1.2 kWh
    Body TypeMoped Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Range70 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time5-8 Hrs.
    View all Smarty specs and features

    Warivo Motors Smarty comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Warivo Motors Smarty
    		Tunwal Elektrika 60Hayasa NirbharKinetic Green e-LunaFidato Evtech Loder
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹74,300
    ₹0.65 Lakhs
    ₹65,550
    ₹69,990 - 74,990
    ₹83,490
    Battery Capacity
    1.2 kWh
    60 V/26 Ah
    1.6 kWh
    1.7-2 kWh
    0.24 kWh
    Range
    70 km
    70-120 km/charge
    90 km
    90-110 km
    60-70 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      Warivo Motors Smarty FAQs

      Warivo Motors Smarty comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Warivo Motors Smarty is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70 km, it has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Warivo Motors Smarty offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom).
      The Warivo Motors Smarty is an electric Moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 1.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70 km on a single charge.
      The Warivo Motors Smarty has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

