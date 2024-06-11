|Battery Capacity
|1.2 kWh
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Range
|70 km
|Charging time
|5-8 Hrs.
Warivo Motors Smarty price starts at ₹ 74,300 .
₹74,300*
90 Kmph
70 Km
|Battery Capacity
|1.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Moped Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|70 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hrs.
|Model Name
Warivo Motors Smarty
|Tunwal Elektrika 60
|Hayasa Nirbhar
|Kinetic Green e-Luna
|Fidato Evtech Loder
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹74,300
₹0.65 Lakhs
₹65,550
₹69,990 - 74,990
₹83,490
|Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh
60 V/26 Ah
1.6 kWh
1.7-2 kWh
0.24 kWh
|Range
70 km
70-120 km/charge
90 km
90-110 km
60-70 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price