Which is the top variant of Warivo Motors Smarty? Warivo Motors Smarty comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Warivo Motors Smarty? The Warivo Motors Smarty is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 70 km, it has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Warivo Motors Smarty have, and what is the price range? The Warivo Motors Smarty offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Warivo Motors Smarty? The Warivo Motors Smarty is an electric Moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 1.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 70 km on a single charge.