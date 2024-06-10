Warivo Motors Smarty on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 74,300.
Visit your nearest
Warivo Motors Smarty on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 74,300.
Visit your nearest
Warivo Motors Smarty dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Warivo Motors Smarty on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Warivo Motors Smarty is mainly compared to Tunwal Elektrika 60 which starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Chennai, Hayasa Nirbhar which starts at Rs. 65,550 in Chennai and Kinetic Green e-Luna starting at Rs. 69,990 in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Warivo Motors Smarty STD ₹ 74,300
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price