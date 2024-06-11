Which is the top variant of Warivo Motors Queen SX? Warivo Motors Queen SX comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Warivo Motors Queen SX? The Warivo Motors Queen SX is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 55-80 km, it has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.62 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Warivo Motors Queen SX have, and what is the price range? The Warivo Motors Queen SX offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Warivo Motors Queen SX? The Warivo Motors Queen SX is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.62 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 55-80 km on a single charge.