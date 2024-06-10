Warivo Motors Smarty on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 74,300.
Visit your nearest
Warivo Motors Smarty on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 74,300.
Visit your nearest
Warivo Motors Smarty dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Warivo Motors Smarty on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Warivo Motors Smarty is mainly compared to Tunwal Elektrika 60 which starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs in Delhi, Hayasa Nirbhar which starts at Rs. 65,550 in Delhi and Kinetic Green e-Luna starting at Rs. 69,990 in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Warivo Motors Smarty STD ₹ 74,300
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price