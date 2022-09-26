Which is the top variant of Warivo Motors Queen? Warivo Motors Queen comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Warivo Motors Queen? The Warivo Motors Queen is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 95-100 km, it has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.74 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Warivo Motors Queen have, and what is the price range? The Warivo Motors Queen offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 46,800 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Warivo Motors Queen? The Warivo Motors Queen is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 0.74 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 95-100 km on a single charge.