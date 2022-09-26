|Battery Capacity
|0.74 kWh
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Range
|95-100 km
|Charging time
|5-8 Hrs.
Warivo Motors Queen price starts at ₹ 46,800 .
₹46,800*
90 Kmph
95-100 Km
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|0.74 kWh
|Charging Point
|5-8 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|95-100 km
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hrs.
|Model Name
Warivo Motors Queen
|GT Force Vegas
|Yulu Wynn
|Avon E Scoot
|Komaki XGT KM
|Lohia Oma Star
|White Carbon Motors O3
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹46,800
₹55,555
₹55,555
₹39,259
₹42,500
₹41,444
₹55,900
|Battery Capacity
0.74 kWh
1.5 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
20 Ah
28 Ah
20 Ah
48 V / 20 Ah
|Range
95-100 km
70 km
68 km/charge
65 km
130-150 Km
60 Km
60 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price