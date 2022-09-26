HT Auto
Warivo Motors Queen Left View
1/7
Warivo Motors Queen Mudguard View
2/7
Warivo Motors Queen Seat View
3/7
Warivo Motors Queen Side Handle View
4/7
Warivo Motors Queen Footspace View
5/7
Warivo Motors Queen Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/7

Warivo Motors Queen

Warivo Motors Queen starting price is Rs. 46,800 in India. Warivo Motors Queen is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
46,800*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Warivo Motors Queen Key Specs
Battery Capacity0.74 kWh
Max Speed90 kmph
Range95-100 km
Charging time5-8 Hrs.
View all Queen specs and features

About Warivo Motors Queen

Latest Update

  • This tiny teardrop-shaped camper van offers queen-size bed
  • Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin

    • Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Warivo Motors Queen Alternatives

    GT Force Vegas

    GT Force Vegas

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    QueenvsVegas
    Yulu Wynn

    Yulu Wynn

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    QueenvsWynn
    Avon E Scoot

    Avon E Scoot

    39,259
    Check Latest Offers
    QueenvsE Scoot
    Komaki XGT KM

    Komaki XGT KM

    42,500
    Check Latest Offers
    QueenvsXGT KM
    Lohia Oma Star

    Lohia Oma Star

    41,444
    Check Latest Offers
    QueenvsOma Star
    White Carbon Motors O3

    White Carbon Motors O3

    55,900
    Check Latest Offers
    QueenvsO3

    Warivo Motors Queen Variants & Price

    Warivo Motors Queen price starts at ₹ 46,800 .

    STD
    46,800*
    90 Kmph
    95-100 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Warivo Motors Queen Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity0.74 kWh
    Charging Point5-8 Hrs.
    HeadlightLED
    Range95-100 km
    Charging Time5-8 Hrs.
    View all Queen specs and features

    Warivo Motors Queen comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Warivo Motors Queen
    		GT Force VegasYulu WynnAvon E ScootKomaki XGT KMLohia Oma StarWhite Carbon Motors O3
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹46,800
    ₹55,555
    ₹55,555
    ₹39,259
    ₹42,500
    ₹41,444
    ₹55,900
    Battery Capacity
    0.74 kWh
    1.5 kWh
    51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
    20 Ah
    28 Ah
    20 Ah
    48 V / 20 Ah
    Range
    95-100 km
    70 km
    68 km/charge
    65 km
    130-150 Km
    60 Km
    60 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Warivo Motors Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Warivo Motors Bikes

      News

      The RIFT Carbon Camper weights in at less than 500 pounds
      This tiny teardrop-shaped camper van offers queen-size bed
      26 Sept 2022
      The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
      Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
      12 Sept 2022
      Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
      First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
      5 Jun 2022
      Special-edition McLaren Artura.
      This one-off McLaren Artura lauds 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign
      13 May 2022
      Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS retains its bug-eye headlamp design which has been a bit polarizing.
      Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets new Cosmic Yellow colour scheme
      11 Jun 2024
      View all
        News

      Videos

      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
      6 Jun 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
      16 May 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
      9 May 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
      3 May 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Warivo Motors Queen FAQs

      Warivo Motors Queen comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Warivo Motors Queen is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 95-100 km, it has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.74 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Warivo Motors Queen offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 46,800 (ex-showroom).
      The Warivo Motors Queen is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 0.74 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 95-100 km on a single charge.
      The Warivo Motors Queen has a charging time of 5-8 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Sokudo Rapid

      Sokudo Rapid

      79,889
      Check Latest Offers
      Sokudo Plus

      Sokudo Plus

      59,889
      Check Latest Offers
      Sokudo Dhansu

      Sokudo Dhansu

      59,889
      Check Latest Offers
      Zelo Zaeden Plus

      Zelo Zaeden Plus

      88,900
      Check Latest Offers
      Zelo Zoop

      Zelo Zoop

      45,900 - 86,900
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Honda PCX160

      Honda PCX160

      1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Lectrix ECity Zip

      Lectrix ECity Zip

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      CFMoto 250NK

      CFMoto 250NK

      1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Scout Bobber

      Indian Scout Bobber

      13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Scooters

      Vespa SXL 150

      Vespa SXL 150

      1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SXL 150 Price in Delhi
      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      70,700 - 82,250
      Check Latest Offers
      Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
      Aprilia SXR 125

      Aprilia SXR 125

      1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SXR 125 Price in Delhi
      UPCOMING
      Evolet Raptor

      Evolet Raptor

      1 Lakhs Onwards
      Check Raptor details
      View similar Bikes
      M2GO X1

      M2GO X1

      1.11 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      X1 Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Scooters