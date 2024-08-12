Formula One: Red Bull employee's appeal dismissed in case against Horner

Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner has been cleared again of allegations of inappropriate behaviour after an appeal in the case was dismissed.

Red Bull GmbH, the Austria-based parent company of the Formula One racing team, made the announcement Thursday after reviewing the findings of a second independent investigation into the complaint filed by an unidentified female employee.

The woman was a colleague of Horner, the principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing, and she has been suspended by the team since March, according to media reports. Horner, 50, has denied the allegations since the complaint was made on the eve of the 2024 Formula One season.

The initial internal investigation, an eight-week probe handled by the independent King's Counsel (KC), questioned Horner and concluded the alleged victim's grievances were unfounded.

She appealed the decision, and a second independent KC oversaw the appeal process. The appeal was dismissed, and Red Bull accepted the conclusions of both investigations.

"All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld," the company said in a statement. "The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time."

Horner has been at the helm of the F1 team since 2005.

