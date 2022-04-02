Ford recalls more than 7 lakh vehicles in US over software, fire-risk issues

Ford issued a recall of 7,37,000 vehicles over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could lead to an obstacle in the braking mechanism.

Ford has issued a recall of 7,37,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could lead to an obstacle in the braking mechanism.

Ford has recalled 3,45,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles that come with 1.5-litre engines as there is a risk of developing a crack in the engine oil separator which can lead to an oil leak. This can potentially cause a fire. Along with this, the automaker Ford is also calling back 3,91,836 vehicles that include 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 vehicles because a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over hydraulic brake system might not brake.

According to a report by Reuters, dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software. It also mentioned that Ford has 67 reports of improper function potentially related to the issue, however, no reports of crashes or injuries have been reported yet. related to the recall.

A previous report has stated that Ford had issued a recall of 1,57, 306 F-150 pickup trucks over an issue of faulty windshield wiper issue. The automaker had informed the affected pickup trucks belong to the 2021 batch. Ford had assured to change to replace the faulty windshield wiper motor of these trucks. It also said it will notify the owners of affected vehicles by 17 April 2022. The windshield wipers of these vehicles will be inspected and replaced free of cost.

