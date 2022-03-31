HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Tests Connected Traffic Light Tech That Goes Green For Emergency Vehicles

Ford tests connected traffic light tech that goes green for emergency vehicles

Ford Motor says that the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology can work wonders for first responder vehicles that often get stuck in traffic while on their way to help people.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 01:39 PM
The technology that Ford is working on is known as Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).
The technology that Ford is working on is known as Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).
The technology that Ford is working on is known as Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).
The technology that Ford is working on is known as Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).

Ford Motor's Europe arm is working on smarter and connected traffic lights system that can communicate with first responder vehicles and help them get to their destination faster. The technology can make traffic lights automatically go green in response to first responder vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The system can also help reduce traffic congestion in daily driving situations by sending the red-green timing information to approaching vehicles. The technology behind this system is known as Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).

(Also read | Ford F-150 Lightning EV tows 4,535 kg in below zero degree temperature)

During the test runs, Ford installed this technology on a road in Aachen, Germany, with eight consecutive traffic lights. It then sent out a Kuga fitted with onboard communication units that pretended to be an ambulance for the purposes of this test. When the test vehicle approached the traffic lights, they turned green, allowing it to pass. Once the vehicle passed through the intersection, the traffic lights returned to their normal operation.

Ford says that such improvements can work wonders for first responder vehicles that often get stuck in traffic while on their way to help people. As experts believe that survival rates for road accident victims could be up to 40 per cent higher if they received treatment just four minutes sooner, this technology can be the right solution.

Besides helping first responder vehicles in emergencies, the C-V2X technology also has other benefits and applications. However, Ford is currently working to incorporate traffic light information into its adaptive cruise control. This system will allow a car to encounter fewer red lights, which is better for congestion as well as making rides smoother. “Intelligent traffic light control helps save lives when every second counts and also reduces unnecessary waiting times and cuts CO2 emissions," said Michael Reinartz, director, Consumer Services and Innovation, Vodafone Germany.

 

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 01:38 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Motor connected cars Ford
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside.
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal
New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal
German court orders Tesla to buy back a Model 3, owner unhappy with Autopilot
German court orders Tesla to buy back a Model 3, owner unhappy with Autopilot
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city