Ford F-150 Lightning EV tows 4,535 kg in below zero degree temperature

Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck recently underwent a towing test in a condition with windchills registering below zero degrees Fahrenheit. Ford took its electric pickup to Ike Gauntlet which is a 12-km stretch in Colorado and it ascends at a seven per cent incline along with a maximum elevation of 11,158-ft. above sea level.

In this test, the Ford F-150 Lightning electric vehicle towed a weight of 4,535 kg in extreme wintery conditions. Ford also tested the F-150 Lightning EV in Davis Dam also located in Colorado during the summer.

The US-based automaker had also recently announced the estimated EPA ranges of the electric pickup truck and these figures are for the standard as well as the extended range. Ford shared the F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery will give a user an estimated range of 514 km while the Platinum trim will offer a range of 482 km.

In earlier reports, Ford stated the EV's ability to power homes in case of outages. The automaker also collaborated with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to test the viability of the pickup truck's capacity to power houses in California where blackouts can last for days after storms and wildfires.

Ford is focused on building up its electrification plans with heavy investments with an aim to challenge the popular EV company, Tesla. The company has planned an investment of $20 billion in the next few years to expand its electric vehicle lineup. It is also redesigning its facilities across the globe to make them ready for EV manufacturing. It is also investing $11 billion to build three EV battery plants.

