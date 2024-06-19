HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Ford And General Motors Should Exit China, Say Experts. Here's Why

Ford and General Motors should exit China, say experts. Here's why

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2024, 06:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ford and GM’s sales in China have slipped over the last decade amid the rapid rise of the Chinese homegrown car manufacturer brands.
Ford
Ford and GM’s sales in China have slipped over the last decade amid the rapid rise of the Chinese homegrown car manufacturer brands.
Ford
Ford and GM’s sales in China have slipped over the last decade amid the rapid rise of the Chinese homegrown car manufacturer brands.

Legacy U.S. automakers such as Ford Motor and General Motors should leave the China market to preserve capital amid the costly electric vehicle (EV) transition, a leading auto analyst said on Tuesday.

“I think you have to see the [Detroit Three] exit China as soon as they possibly can," said John Murphy, Bank of America Securities analyst, at his annual presentation of “Car Wars," a closely watched industry report.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ford Mustang Mach E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
Range Icon85 km
₹79,999
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
Range Icon65 km
₹64,990
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon132 km
₹ 94,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Murphy's guidance for the Big Three came during a discussion of the harsh cost-cutting measures they would have to take to be competitive with EV manufacturers like Tesla, as well as carmakers abroad.

In response to slower-than-expected EV sales, Ford, GM and Jeep-maker Stellantis have focused on cost-cutting in all segments of their business. The Big Three will likely have to take more drastic measures to shave off spending, Murphy warned, especially in the automakers' gas-engine operations, which provide the bulk of profits today.

“Very aggressively manage your core business. And it’s really some tough medicine. There's a lot of really hard work to do here," Murphy said at the event, which was put on by the Automotive Press Association in a Detroit suburb.

China, the largest automotive market in the world, has proven inhospitable for many foreign automakers, especially in recent years.

It is difficult to overcome the strength of Chinese companies on their home turf, Murphy and other analysts noted. Buyers' loyalty to homegrown brands there is strong, and may become even stronger after the U.S. imposes a more than 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, effective Aug. 1, Murphy said.

Ford and GM’s sales in China have slipped over the last decade. The region used to be GM’s largest market, and the automaker is now fighting to post profits there. Ford, noting fierce competition from rivals such as BYD and Geely, is transforming its China business to become an export hub.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 06:46 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Ford Ford GM General Motors BYD electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.