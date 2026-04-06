Force Motors Registers 20% Domestic Sales Growth in FY26, Urbania and Trax Lead

Force Motors has reported a strong domestic performance for FY 2025–26, with total wholesales reaching 36,536 units, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 30,531 units in the previous financial year.

The growth was supported by steady demand across both urban and rural passenger mobility segments, along with continued traction in institutional and defence businesses. In March 2026 alone, the company recorded domestic sales of 4,126 units, up 14 per cent from 3,606 units in March 2025.

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Force Motors’ core portfolio played a key role in driving volumes. The Traveller range retained its dominant position in the light commercial vehicle space, holding over 70 per cent market share. Its widespread usage across applications such as school transport and ambulances continues to underpin its strong demand.

Among newer products, the Urbania emerged as a major growth driver, registering over 100% growth during the year. The premium van has been gaining traction among fleet operators, institutional buyers, and private users, aided by its focus on comfort, safety, and cost efficiency.

The Trax platform also delivered a notable performance, with volumes rising by more than 70 per cent. Its increasing acceptance in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets has been supported by improved affordability and better accessibility, along with favourable GST changes that have helped expand its reach.

The company’s Special Vehicle Division contributed through defence orders, including the delivery of the first batch of 600 Gurkha units to the Indian Army, reinforcing its long-standing association with defence forces.

Force Motors also reported a 13 per cent growth in exports for its four-wheeler business, with a strong presence in Gulf markets, while noting that it continues to monitor evolving geopolitical conditions.

Overall, the company’s FY 2025–26 performance reflects consistent demand across segments, supported by a focused product strategy and strong execution in both domestic and export markets.

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