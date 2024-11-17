Copyright © HT Media Limited
Delhi-NCR enforces stage 4 GRAP: BS-IV trucks banned, curbs on non-essential vehicles

Delhi-NCR enforces stage 4 GRAP: BS-IV trucks banned, curbs on non-essential vehicles

By: PTI
Updated on: 17 Nov 2024, 21:36 PM
GRAP Stage-4 restrictions to come into force from Monday as pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR
Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services (PTI)

The Centre's air quality panel has announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 8 am on Monday, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the order as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric). Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Also Read : Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars banned under GRAP 3. Key things to know

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said. All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended.

The CAQM suggested online teaching for the students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11. It also recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) work at 50 per cent capacity, with the rest working from home.

Work-from-home options may be introduced for central government employees, the panel said. State governments could also decide to close colleges, limit non-essential commercial activities and implement odd-even vehicle rules, it said.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2024, 21:36 PM IST
TAGS: vehicular pollution environment pollution
