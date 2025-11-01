Delhi removes one-year NOC limit for older vehicles

The Delhi government has announced a major change in its vehicle re-registration policy, aimed at easing the process for owners of older vehicles. Earlier, vehicle owners were required to apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) within one year of their registration expiring if they wanted to move their vehicles outside Delhi.

Under this rule, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years were often left in limbo if the NOC deadline was missed. Many of these vehicles ended up abandoned, contributing to cluttered roads and storage issues across the capital.

"By removing the one-year limit, we’re helping citizens move their old vehicles out of Delhi responsibly, easing congestion and improving air quality" said Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Owners can now apply for NOC anytime

In a significant relief for residents, the government has now removed the one-year restriction altogether. Vehicle owners can now apply for an NOC at any time, allowing them to transfer, deregister, or re-register their vehicles in another state without time pressure.

This move aims to provide flexibility to citizens while encouraging the proper disposal or relocation of end-of-life vehicles.

“The one-year cap had created an unintended bottleneck. Citizens who wanted to move their vehicles out of Delhi were unable to do so legally. With this relaxation, we expect a large number of such vehicles to find proper relocation or re-registration outside NCR, which will help clean up the city’s vehicular footprint," Singh added.

Cleaner roads and better environmental management

Officials noted that the earlier rule led to confusion and logistical challenges for citizens. The new policy not only simplifies the process but also supports Delhi’s efforts to reduce pollution and manage old, unused vehicles more efficiently.

The government expects this measure to help declutter public areas, reduce the number of abandoned vehicles, and contribute to a cleaner and more organised urban environment.

