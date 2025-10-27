Delhi bans non-BS VI commercial vehicles from November 1 to fight pollution

In a major move to tackle air pollution, the Delhi government has announced that all commercial goods vehicles registered outside the capital and not compliant with BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the city starting November 1. The order follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

What does the new rule say?

According to a public notice issued by the transport department, only BS-VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed entry into Delhi from next month. Vehicles meeting these stricter emission standards are expected to play a key role in reducing vehicular pollution during the peak winter smog period.

Transitional allowance for BS-IV vehicles

The government has permitted BS-IV commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi to operate within the capital until October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure. After that date, only BS-VI compliant vehicles will be allowed entry.

Exemptions under the new order

The restrictions will not apply to:

Commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi

BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles

BS-IV diesel vehicles (till October 31, 2026)

Vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity

GRAP restrictions to stay in force

The transport department clarified that restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue to apply whenever its stages are activated, depending on air quality levels in the city.

CAQM’s pollution control directive

The CAQM’s decision, finalised in a meeting on October 17, marks a strong step to reduce vehicular emissions ahead of the winter season, when pollution levels typically spike across the National Capital Region.

Why this matters

Every year, Delhi’s air quality drops to hazardous levels between October and January due to a mix of vehicular emissions, stubble burning, and weather conditions. By enforcing stricter entry norms for polluting vehicles, authorities are aiming to limit one of the sources of particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions that worsen the city’s smog.

