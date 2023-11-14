Delhi pollution: 700 vehicles fined on Diwali for plying without PUC certificate

The Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 700 challans on Diwali to vehicle owners for driving without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, officials said on Monday.

On November 5, after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'Severe Plus' category, Stage 4 of the Centre's pollution control plan -- Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- came into effect in Delhi. Under GRAP Stage 4, all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the city are banned.

GRAP -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- outlines actions under four different categories – Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI > 450).

Plying of old diesel or petrol vehicles and trucks carrying non-essential material in the national capital attracts a fine of ₹20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to data shared by the police, 710 challans were issued on Diwali on Sunday (November 12) to vehicles operating without a valid PUC (PUC) certificate. A total of 584 challans and 1,085 notices were issued for obstructive or improper parking and 44 vehicles were towed away by traffic cranes.

Also, 61 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic and 263 for violations for no-entry rules, respectively.

In an effort to control non-destined goods vehicles, 915 were checked and 452 returned. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities with valid permission were allowed, the police said.

In addition, challans were issued to 84 BS3 petrol and 336 BS4 diesel vehicles, they said.

The police have issued 2,193 challans to BS3 petrol vehicles and 9,903 challans to BS4 diesel vehicles from November 3 to 12. In addition, 11,051 challans and 14,143 notices were issued for improper parking from during the same period.

A total of 1,156 challans were issued for driving against traffic flow and 8,005 for no-entry violations, the police said.

From November 3 to 12, 99 vehicles were impounded and 12,869 challans issued for not having valid PUC certificates. Seventeen challans were issued for vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste without proper covering. A total of 10,332 vehicles have been checked and 4933 vehicles were returned, police said.

The highest instances of commuters travelling without a valid PUC certificate occurred in areas of Vasant Vihar, Tughlak Road and Tilak Nagar. While improper parking was observed in prominent locations of Vasant Vihar, Tilak Nagar and Timarpur. Maximum prosecutions for commuters driving against traffic flow were noted in areas of Nangloi, Dwarka and Badarpur, they added.

